Boonville softball ready for prestige and atmosphere of state finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA state softball finals are this coming weekend, and we have one team who will be making the trip. That will be the Boonville Pioneers.

The black and gold has had a long tradition of softball success ever since Mike Wilson helped start the program from scratch back in 1986. They won the state title back in 2006 and have been state runners-up twice, along with a plethora of sectional and regional titles.

Now, in head coach Kalyn Chapman’s first year leading the Pioneers, they’re going back to state again. For Chapman, it’s deja vu because she played on one of Boonville’s state runner-up teams in 2010, and she remembers the state finals atmosphere well.

“They got a taste of it--sectionals, regionals, and semistate were all packed. I think we had the biggest fan section at all three places,” said Boonville head softball coach, Kalyn Chapman. “You have to hone in on the field and what’s in front of you and stay focused. The fans are going to be loud and rowdy, but you’re focused on one thing, and that’s to make every out that you possibly can.”

“Coach Chapman inserts the same passion that she had in high school into us,” said Boonville senior, Randi Jo Pryor. “She knows where we are. She knows what we’re playing, and she takes all that energy and passion, and she just feeds it right back into us.”

“It means a lot to all of us to show us that we’re bringing back Boonville softball with our new coaching staff,” said Boonville senior Ariel Thomasson. “It’s really special; I’ve honestly been waiting for this since freshman year. It just means a lot to be able to carry on the tradition.”

“The farther we get, the more they are trusting us,” said Chapman. “They know that we are going to lead them in the right direction.”

Boonville softball will take on Guerin Catholic in the Class 3A state title game on Friday at 7 p.m. central time at Center Grove High School in Greenwood.

