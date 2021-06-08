Arc of Owensboro officially becomes Opportunity Center of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Arc of Owensboro officially changed its name to the Opportunity Center of Owensboro.

That name change went into effect today.

Officials say the new name reflects the long history of helping people with disabilities in the community.

A press release states the Opportunity Center of Owensboro’s mission is to provide training, advocacy and support to people with disabilities that empowers them to achieve their life goals.

