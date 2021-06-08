Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Arc of Owensboro officially becomes Opportunity Center of Owensboro

Opportunity Center of Owensboro.
Opportunity Center of Owensboro.(Opportunity Center of Owensboro.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Arc of Owensboro officially changed its name to the Opportunity Center of Owensboro.

That name change went into effect today.

Officials say the new name reflects the long history of helping people with disabilities in the community.

A press release states the Opportunity Center of Owensboro’s mission is to provide training, advocacy and support to people with disabilities that empowers them to achieve their life goals.

For more information on the services they offer, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Thomas Mason, 27
Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges
Pigeon Creek Bridge
INDOT closing NB lane of 41 between Morgan and Lynch
Jason Woolems
Man arrested after overnight chase in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Owensboro officials discuss downtown traffic, American Rescue Plan Act during meeting
Owensboro officials discuss downtown traffic, American Rescue Plan Act during meeting
Bridge work underway on S.R. 168 in Gibson Co.
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Hyatt Place in downtown Evansville. (Source: Downtown Evansville Facebook)
Plans set to open Hyatt Place this month in downtown Evansville
Job fair held in Hopkins Co.
Job fair expo held Tues. in Hopkins Co.