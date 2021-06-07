Work scheduled to start this week on US 231 in Dubois Co.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A heads up for drivers in Huntingburg as workers are expected to be out on U.S. Highway 231 this week.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation said crews will be resurfacing the road from Sunset Drive to 19th Street.

We are told the crews are working in sections to keep the traffic flowing.

INDOT officials still urge drivers to take it slow in the area.

At some point, officials say they will also be conducting some work at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 12th Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.