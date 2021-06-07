Voting underway for new Evansville flag

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Evansville flag project wants your input on choosing the design of the city’s new flag.

There are four designs to choose from, all narrowed down from hundreds of submissions. Voters rate each flag on a scale from zero to 10 online.

[You can view and vote for the flag designs here]

Voters will be able to see the symbolism for each design as they vote. The winner will be decided in August.

”The idea is that this flag does not represent any one person, but we want every person in the Evansville community to see themselves represented in this flag to be a true symbol of this community,” stated Dalton Bosze, part of the selection committee.

The project had submissions from designers from around the county, including one from Australia.

