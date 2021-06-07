Voting begins this week for Evansville Flag Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Voting starts this week for a city flag in Evansville.

This is all a part of the Evansville Flag Project.

Starting Monday, officials with the project say people can vote for four options to become the city flag.

Four ways are available for people to vote.

Click here to visit the Evansville Flag Project website to submit your vote electronically.

People can also vote in person at the Evansville Museum or any Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location.

Those wanting to cast their vote can also do so by accessing the PollUnit link through the project’s official Facebook page.

People are only allowed to vote once.

Voting ends on June 30.

