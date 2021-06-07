Birthday Club
Unsettled, wet pattern continues this week

Stormy skies in Hopkins County
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm, moist tropical air has settled over the Tri-State for much of the coming week.  We will have a daily chance of scattered thunderstorms that will appear mainly in the afternoon during peak heating.  Ample moisture in the atmosphere will allow locally heavy rain with any of the storms and a street/flash flooding risk where storms persist.  Daily highs will peak around 80-degrees through the week and lows will only dip into the upper 60s to around 70.  Some early morning thunderstorms possible Tuesday.   Once the stormy pattern subsides at the end of the week, temperatures will spring into the upper 80s to near 90.

