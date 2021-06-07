Birthday Club
SWIRCA’s Ivy Cafe is back open

By William Putt
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - SWIRICA’s Ivy Cafe is open again.

The cafe had to shut down last year due to COVID. On Monday, they welcomed back more than 100 guests, ages 60 and over.

The cafe is a place for folks to socialize while enjoying lunch. Many got to see friends they hadn’t seen since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s the socialization, and we do not do carry out meals because of that reason. We want them to come in and visit with each other because they’re apt to eat more and be healthier that way,” explained Nutrition Director Karen Gipson.

The cafe is open Monday Through Friday and costs $5. If you’d like to join, stop by SWIRCA to fill out paperwork.

