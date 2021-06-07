Study underway for possible outer loop around Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - The possibility of a traffic outer loop around Owensboro is in the works.

The project is set to boost the city’s economy.

This project will require a lot of space to build, potentially putting some farmer’s land at stake.

“One of the things they’re doing right now is they’re mapping everything that’s out there,” said Tom Lovett, the MPO Coordinator.

The possibility of an Owensboro Outer Loop is being observed by the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization. They applied and got grant money to conduct a logistics study. They say the goal is to make space for more businesses and homes while solving traffic issues.

“It could relieve some of the pressure on U.S. 60, especially between say Frederica Street and Kentucky 54, where we see really high traffic volume,” said Lovett.

Officials say they understand they have to work around certain entities like schools, parks, and cemeteries.

“You tell somebody that, ‘hey, we’ll give you x amount of dollars if you’re willing to move, and we can take your house down.’ And there are people who will jump at that, and there are people who won’t,” explained Lovett. “It’s a whole lot harder to say, ‘hey, we’re going to dig up this cemetery where you know eight generations of your family is.”

The idea of the project came about from conversations between the mayor and judge-executive. The proposed loop would be similar to the current Owensboro bypass. Officials say this outer loop would be outside the U.S. 60 corridor.

“If I was farming out in that area, I would not be worried about this. Because even if we said go tomorrow, it would probably be years before this thing got off the ground far enough that we would have to start talking about how to get land,” stated Lovett.

A virtual public meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, to present preliminary findings from the study, including potential corridors for an Outer Loop.

Click here for information, to RSVP, and to take a survey.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.