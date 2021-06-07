Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stubborn upper-level low will move into central Missouri ushering in decent chances for showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. The area of low pressure coupled with abundant moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico will provide multiple rounds of showers mixed with thunderstorms. However, the severe storm threat is low through Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s along with high humidity. Tonight, cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the lower 80s with more clouds, then sun.

