Scattered rain possible every day this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There were times when we got a little sunshine today, which helped push our temperatures into the lower 80s, but we also saw a couple rounds of showers and storms. Most of the Tri-State picked up between a quarter and a half-inch of rain today.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A few more showers and storms will remain possible throughout the rest of the night.

Monday will be very similar to today. We may get a few peeks of sunshine, but our skies will be mainly cloudy. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the day, but there will be quite a bit of dry time mixed in as well. It looks like the best chance of rain will probably be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Scattered rain will remain in the forecast through Monday night as temperatures once again fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday may start out mainly dry, but scattered showers and storms seem likely during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

We will stay stuck in this unsettled weather pattern with daily rain chances through the middle of the week. As the low pressure system bringing us all this rain slowly pushes off to the east, our rain chances will gradually lessen each day, but there is still an isolated chance even into the weekend.

In total, most of us will probably pick up 1.5 to 3 inches of rain over the next seven days. Although thunderstorms are possible every day this week, severe weather is not expected.

As the clouds and rain chances taper off, our temperatures will also climb a few more degrees. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday but will break into the mid to upper 80s Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.