Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Professional fastpitch softball coming to Bosse Field in July

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Sports Corp announced that a professional fastpitch softball series is coming to Evansville.

Officials say the USSSA Pride Professional Fastpitch Softball Team will hold a two-game series against Team Florida at Bosse Field on July 13 and 14.

The first pitch is slated to be thrown at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.

Organizers say the USSSA Pride is an independent professional softball team with some of the best softball players in the country.

Tickets are on USSSAPrideEvansville.com. All tickets purchased online and in advance will be $10. Tickets bought at the gate will be $15.

Officials tell us the series will be held in conjunction with the USSSA Youth Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals, which is held all over the Tri-State region.

More than 230 youth softball teams are already signed up to play in the event.

According to a press release, the USSSA Pride will also participate in the youth nationals by helping with a skills clinic and welcoming the teams to Evansville.

Those activities are only available to youth teams competing in the national event.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Joseph Simmons, 37
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives SUV off retaining wall in Evansville
Police: Teen shot in Owensboro
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 3 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
Dispatch: Part of Highway 41 closed due to crash.
Hwy 41 at. St. George reopened after crash caused fuel leak, fire

Latest News

All Kinds of Scrap, Inc. has stopped accepting catalytic converter sales.
Catalytic converter thefts rise in the Tri-State
Authorities investigating after dogs found dead inside Providence home
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Henderson Utility Board unanimously votes on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal
Thomas Mason, 27
Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges