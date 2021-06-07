Professional fastpitch softball coming to Bosse Field in July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Sports Corp announced that a professional fastpitch softball series is coming to Evansville.

Officials say the USSSA Pride Professional Fastpitch Softball Team will hold a two-game series against Team Florida at Bosse Field on July 13 and 14.

The first pitch is slated to be thrown at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.

Organizers say the USSSA Pride is an independent professional softball team with some of the best softball players in the country.

Tickets are on USSSAPrideEvansville.com. All tickets purchased online and in advance will be $10. Tickets bought at the gate will be $15.

Officials tell us the series will be held in conjunction with the USSSA Youth Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals, which is held all over the Tri-State region.

More than 230 youth softball teams are already signed up to play in the event.

According to a press release, the USSSA Pride will also participate in the youth nationals by helping with a skills clinic and welcoming the teams to Evansville.

Those activities are only available to youth teams competing in the national event.

