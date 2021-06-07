Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police investigating Sunday night shooting in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a Sunday night shooting.

Officers say they heard several gunshots while in the area of the 900 block of Walnut Street around 10 p.m.

While checking the area, authorities tell us they found a victim with a minor injury who told them a man had fired multiple rounds at her while she was outside a home.

Officers say the injury was to the woman’s neck and was possibly a grazing wound.

They say the home was hit as well. Officers say there were several people at the house. However, none of them were hurt.

The victim had her injury treated on scene by an ambulance service.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Joseph Simmons, 37
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives SUV off retaining wall in Evansville
Police: Teen shot in Owensboro
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 3 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
Dispatch: Part of Highway 41 closed due to crash.
Hwy 41 at. St. George reopened after crash caused fuel leak, fire

Latest News

All Kinds of Scrap, Inc. has stopped accepting catalytic converter sales.
Catalytic converter thefts rise in the Tri-State
Authorities investigating after dogs found dead inside Providence home
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Henderson Utility Board unanimously votes on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal
Thomas Mason, 27
Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges