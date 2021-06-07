Police investigating Sunday night shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a Sunday night shooting.

Officers say they heard several gunshots while in the area of the 900 block of Walnut Street around 10 p.m.

While checking the area, authorities tell us they found a victim with a minor injury who told them a man had fired multiple rounds at her while she was outside a home.

Officers say the injury was to the woman’s neck and was possibly a grazing wound.

They say the home was hit as well. Officers say there were several people at the house. However, none of them were hurt.

The victim had her injury treated on scene by an ambulance service.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

