Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WFIE) - Part of Highway 41 in Evansville is back open this morning. Police were forced to close it down after a semi crashed into an SUV, causing a fuel leak and fire.

We’re just days away from more restrictions lifting in the Commonwealth. Capacity limits at senior centers, along with Kentucky’s mask mandate, ends Friday.

More companies are falling victim to ransomware attacks with cybersecurity threats becoming an issue of national security concern.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed a new baby with a name full of royal heritage.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died
Joseph Simmons, 37
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives SUV off retaining wall in Evansville
Police: Teen shot in Owensboro
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 3 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
Authorities: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville

Latest News

Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse looking to restore clock tower
Meritorious Civilian Service Medal.
OHS graduate earns nation’s 2nd highest civilian honor
Haynie’s Corner hosting ‘Family Pride Fest’ this weekend
Job fair expo happening Tues. in Hopkins Co.
EVSC hosting monthly town hall Monday night