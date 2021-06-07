Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Part of Highway 41 in Evansville is back open this morning. Police were forced to close it down after a semi crashed into an SUV, causing a fuel leak and fire.

We’re just days away from more restrictions lifting in the Commonwealth. Capacity limits at senior centers, along with Kentucky’s mask mandate, ends Friday.

More companies are falling victim to ransomware attacks with cybersecurity threats becoming an issue of national security concern.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed a new baby with a name full of royal heritage.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.