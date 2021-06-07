Mehringer hurdles her way to IHSAA state championship

INDIANAPOLIS. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls track and field finals took place in Indianapolis on Saturday, and there were some great performances from Tri-State youth.

Namely, Rachel Mehringer from Forest Park. She won the state championship in the 100-meter hurdles. She leaned across the finish line to win by just a head.

Mehringer posted a first-place time of 14.35 seconds, beating the second-place hurdler by just nine-hundredths of a second. This wasn’t her best time of the day though. The Rangers’ sophomore ran a faster time of 14.23 in the preliminary hurdles race, which is her personal best time in the 110-meter hurdles.

