Mehringer hurdles her way to IHSAA state championship

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls track and field finals took place in Indianapolis on Saturday, and there were some great performances from Tri-State youth.

Namely, Rachel Mehringer from Forest Park. She won the state championship in the 100-meter hurdles. She leaned across the finish line to win by just a head.

Mehringer posted a first-place time of 14.35 seconds, beating the second-place hurdler by just nine-hundredths of a second. This wasn’t her best time of the day though. The Rangers’ sophomore ran a faster time of 14.23 in the preliminary hurdles race, which is her personal best time in the 110-meter hurdles.

