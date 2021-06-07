Man arrested after overnight chase in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a chase that started just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say they were patrolling in the area of S. Weinbach and I-69, when an SUV crossed the center line, almost hitting a deputy’s cruiser.

They say the driver then sped up and ran a stop sign.

Deputies say they then tried to pull over the driver, Jason Woolems, but he wouldn’t stop and led them on a chase.

They say he made several turns, eventually making his way to Nugent Drive. Deputies say he became stuck in the mud, then tried to run before he was caught.

Deputies say Woolems had warrants and a suspended license.

He was taken to the hospital, then to jail.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.