Junior Achievement hosts its 19th annual Free Enterprise Invitational tournament

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana hosted its 19th annual Free Enterprise Invitational at Victoria National Golf Club.

This is their biggest fundraising event of the year, and it’s to support youth in their 15 county area.

35 teams of four from across the nation participated in the tournament, and organizers even lined up special events, including the annual celebrity shoot-out and hole-in-one contests.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s event was canceled.

”Due to COVID-19, we had to reschedule it, so we are thrilled to be here today,” shared Melissa Ellis, the events and marketing manager at JA. “As I said earlier, this is our largest fundraising event for our organization. To be able to have 35 participating teams today, as well as many sponsorships, and our title sponsor Coca-Cola Consolidated, this just really means a lot to us.”

Junior Achievement works to teach K-12 students how money, careers, and business ownership work, so they are ready to own their economic success.

