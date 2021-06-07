Job fair expo happening Tues. in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hundreds of job opportunities will be up for grabs Tuesday in Madisonville.

Officials are holding a big job expo.

The Hopkins County Job Committee says they already have 500 job openings across multiple industries.

We’re learning many employers will offer on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should bring copies of their current resumes and come dressed for success.

That’s happening Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.