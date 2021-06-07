Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Job fair expo happening Tues. in Hopkins Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hundreds of job opportunities will be up for grabs Tuesday in Madisonville.

Officials are holding a big job expo.

The Hopkins County Job Committee says they already have 500 job openings across multiple industries.

We’re learning many employers will offer on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should bring copies of their current resumes and come dressed for success.

That’s happening Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died
Joseph Simmons, 37
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives SUV off retaining wall in Evansville
Police: Teen shot in Owensboro
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 3 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
Authorities: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville

Latest News

Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse looking to restore clock tower
Meritorious Civilian Service Medal.
OHS graduate earns nation’s 2nd highest civilian honor
Haynie’s Corner hosting ‘Family Pride Fest’ this weekend
EVSC hosting monthly town hall Monday night