INDOT closing NB lane of 41 between Morgan and Lynch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing a lane of U.S. 41 over Pigeon Creek for a complete road and ramp reconstruction project in Evansville.

They say beginning on or around Monday, June 21, contractors will close the northbound driving lane of U.S. 41 from State Road 62 (Morgan Avenue) to Lynch Road as workers begin reconstruction of the northbound lanes and ramps in the area.

The first phases of construction for the new southbound bridge are also included in this project.

The current detour southbound will remain in place as workers begin to bring in dirt to raise the grade to match the northbound bridge.

In early July, workers will begin dismantling the existing truss bridge. Construction of the new bridge is expected to begin in 2022.

The northbound lane closures will begin with shoulder strengthening.

During that time, the northbound passing lane will be open. Once complete, traffic will be moved to the northbound driving lane as workers completely remove pavement down to the subgrade to rebuild the road. This phase is scheduled to last until September.

Once the first phase is complete, traffic will again shift to the northbound passing lanes. During the second phase, the driving lanes will be reconstructed and ramps in the area will be closed intermittently.

”They are completely taking this all the way down to the dirt and rebuilding it back up,” says Jason Tiller with INDOT. “This is part of a general maintenance project. It is something that every road will have to go through at some point as it ages, and it is a good preventative measure to make sure it doesn’t fail.”

The entire project is expected to last into 2022.

However, work in the northbound lanes is expected to be complete by the end of November.

The road will open over the winter for normal traffic.

Tiller is reminding drivers that 26 people were killed in Indiana work zones last year. As this construction begins, he is asking drivers to drive slowly and take it easy.

