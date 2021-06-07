Birthday Club
Ind. reports zero COVID cases in 5 area counties

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 275 new coronavirus cases and 2 additional deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 747,083 confirmed cases and 13,269 deaths.

The map shows three new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Gibson County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Posey, Spencer and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,515 cases, 398 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,200 cases, 117 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,840 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,862 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,731 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,430 cases, 92 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,338 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,371 cases, 34 deaths

