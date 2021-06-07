Ind. reports zero COVID cases in 5 area counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 275 new coronavirus cases and 2 additional deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 747,083 confirmed cases and 13,269 deaths.

The map shows three new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Gibson County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Posey, Spencer and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,515 cases, 398 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,200 cases, 117 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,840 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,862 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,731 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,430 cases, 92 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,338 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,371 cases, 34 deaths

