Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Henderson Utility Board unanimously votes on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal to purchase Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

The Henderson Utility Board voted unanimously in a special called meeting Monday to send a letter of negative recommendation to the city commission regarding the corporation’s offer to purchase HMPL.

The Henderson City Commission will meet again Tuesday at 3 p.m.

A recent study showed the sale could mean a $1.5 million benefit to the city but could come with a negative impact on customers.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Joseph Simmons, 37
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives SUV off retaining wall in Evansville
Police: Teen shot in Owensboro
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 3 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
Dispatch: Part of Highway 41 closed due to crash.
Hwy 41 at. St. George reopened after crash caused fuel leak, fire

Latest News

All Kinds of Scrap, Inc. has stopped accepting catalytic converter sales.
Catalytic converter thefts rise in the Tri-State
Authorities investigating after dogs found dead inside Providence home
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Thomas Mason, 27
Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges