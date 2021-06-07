Henderson Utility Board unanimously votes on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal to purchase Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

The Henderson Utility Board voted unanimously in a special called meeting Monday to send a letter of negative recommendation to the city commission regarding the corporation’s offer to purchase HMPL.

The Henderson City Commission will meet again Tuesday at 3 p.m.

A recent study showed the sale could mean a $1.5 million benefit to the city but could come with a negative impact on customers.

