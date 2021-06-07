Henderson Co. wins 2nd Region Softball Championship

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County softball team has gotten hot at just the right time of the season. The Lady Colonels won for the 10th time in their last 11 games to punch their ticket to the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament with a 6-0 win over Madisonville. It was the first region championship for Henderson County since 2006.

Henderson hurler, Kelsie Hill, brought her A-game in the circle, striking out 12 and only giving up two hits in the region championship win. The Colonels’ offense provided all the support she’d need in the very first inning, as they scored four runs to gain the early advantage. From that point onward, it was all Hill, and Henderson County cruised to the 2nd Region crown.

Hill, a junior, actually pitched two complete games on Sunday. This is because 2nd Region tournament officials decided to play both the semifinals and finals on the same day, in order to avoid any potential weather issues with the forecast of rain every day this coming week.

The Colonels defeated Lyon County, 2-0, in the semifinals in a battle of the two top teams in the region. The Lyons, who finished their season 26-10, gave Henderson all they wanted, but in the end, Hill kept them off the board, pitching a three-hit shutout, with eight K’s.

Madisonville won the earlier semifinal, 5-0, over Union County, setting up the championship matchup with Henderson County on Sunday night.

The Lady Colonels now move onto the Sweet 16 Tournament, which starts Friday, June 11. Henderson actually doesn’t play its opening game until Saturday, June 12, against the champion from the 4th Region.

The KHSAA Sweet 16 will be played at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

