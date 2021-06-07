Haynie’s Corner hosting ‘Family Pride Fest’ this weekend
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - June is pride month and there will be a celebration this weekend in Evansville.
Haynie’s Corner is hosting a “Family Pride Fest” on Saturday.
They plan on having a parade, music, treats and more.
They say grab your lawn chairs and wear your pride gear.
They say all are welcome and it’s completely free.
That’s happening Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.