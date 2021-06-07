Birthday Club
DNR: Man head butts officer after wreck in Dubois Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DUBOIS, Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County man is currently in jail accused of head butting a conservation officer in the face.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the incident started when 31-year-old Ryan Singleton crashed his car in Dubois.

Officials say he showed signs of impairment and was taken to the Jasper Police Department for a certified chemical test.

Authorities told 14 News that after Singleton became combative, he head butted the officer.

Once he was cleared at Memorial Hospital, Singleton was booked into the Dubois County Jail.

He’s facing several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangerment, operating while intoxicated refusal and battery on a law enforcement official.

Officials say Singleton’s crash destroyed a road sign, stop sign and two utility poles.

