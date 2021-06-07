Hwy 41 at. St. George reopened after crash caused fuel leak, fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Part of Highway 41 is back open Monday morning in Evansville after a crash shut it down for a couple of hours.

Police tell us that happened just after 9 p.m. at 41 and St. George when a semi hit an SUV.

We’re told the crash resulted in a fuel spill, which caught on fire.

Firefighters were called to help on that scene.

Luckily no one was hurt.

That area is now all cleaned up and open for this morning’s commute.

