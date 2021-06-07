Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing several charges after multiple agencies executed a search warrant Monday.

According to a press release, detectives with the Owensboro Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division executed a search warrant in the 6800 block of State Route 2830 regarding an investigation into the distribution of pictures and videos depicting minors in a sexual matter.

Authorities say Thomas Mason, 27, was charged with 12 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and additional charges may be sought. Anyone with additional information about this incident can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

