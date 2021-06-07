Authorities investigating after dogs found dead inside Providence home

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after a few dogs were found dead in Providence Saturday.

We are told dispatch received a call from a concerned neighbor about a foul smell coming from the 300 block of Jefferson St.

When police arrived, they say they discovered dogs kenneled inside the residence dead, appearing to be from neglect.

The investigation is ongoing.

