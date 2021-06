11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Muhlenberg Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Health officials say they are currently managing 42 cases.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,658 cases, 187 deaths, 40.43% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,031 cases, 66 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 4,420 cases, 147 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,544 cases, 55 deaths, 28.73% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,796 cases, 82 deaths, 31.42% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,318 cases, 20 deaths, 29.63% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 884 cases, 28 deaths, 35.33% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,368 cases, 15 deaths, 25.23% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 860 cases, 16 deaths, 41.77% vaccinated

