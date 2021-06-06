Ribbon cutting held for Allen Family Amphitheater in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Many celebrated the ribbon cutting of the Allen Family Amphitheater with live music by performers on Saturday.

Officials told 14 News this project was 15 years in the making. They say the first donation for the amphitheater was received nearly six years ago.

We are told the project cost about $400,000, and it was all made possible by donations.

“It’s right here at the river, you can’t beat this location,” Wanda Kavanaugh with the Newburgh Arts Commission said. “You can sit here and see the river, and watch the show or whatever you’re watching. We think it’s a win, win for everyone.”

Officials say they hope the amphitheater will serve many people. They want it to be a place for performances, weddings, as well as utilized by schools.

Another ribbon-cutting also took place not too far away.

The Lou Dennis Splash Pad is officially open in Newburgh.

That new splash pad will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s free of charge.

We’re also told the shelter house is available for rent as well as their new event room.

