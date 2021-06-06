Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for Allen Family Amphitheater in Newburgh

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Many celebrated the ribbon cutting of the Allen Family Amphitheater with live music by performers on Saturday.

Officials told 14 News this project was 15 years in the making. They say the first donation for the amphitheater was received nearly six years ago.

We are told the project cost about $400,000, and it was all made possible by donations.

“It’s right here at the river, you can’t beat this location,” Wanda Kavanaugh with the Newburgh Arts Commission said. “You can sit here and see the river, and watch the show or whatever you’re watching. We think it’s a win, win for everyone.”

Officials say they hope the amphitheater will serve many people. They want it to be a place for performances, weddings, as well as utilized by schools.

Another ribbon-cutting also took place not too far away.

The Lou Dennis Splash Pad is officially open in Newburgh.

That new splash pad will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s free of charge.

We’re also told the shelter house is available for rent as well as their new event room.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died
Joseph Simmons, 37
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives SUV off retaining wall in Evansville
Police: Teen shot in Owensboro
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 3 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
Authorities: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville

Latest News

Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse looking to restore clock tower
Meritorious Civilian Service Medal.
OHS graduate earns nation’s 2nd highest civilian honor
Haynie’s Corner hosting ‘Family Pride Fest’ this weekend
Job fair expo happening Tues. in Hopkins Co.
EVSC hosting monthly town hall Monday night