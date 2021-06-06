Rain possible every day next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I hope you enjoyed the sunshine today because an unsettled weather pattern is taking over, and we have rain in the forecast every single day next week!

Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine, but we will see increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall back into the upper 60s. Isolated showers are possible late tonight, but most of us will stay dry until Sunday.

We may get a few peeks of sunshine Sunday, but I think it will be mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout the entire day, but it looks like the best chance will be during the afternoon and evening.

The clouds and rain will drop our temperatures a few degrees as our highs will only make it into the lower 80s in most locations Sunday, but overnight lows will remain mild, only dropping into the upper 60s to near 70°.

That forecast is pretty much on repeat for the rest of the week. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. While rain will be possible overnight and into the morning, it looks like the best chance of rain will probably be during the afternoon and evening hours each day.

High temperatures will remain in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday but will creep into the mid 80s for the second half of the week. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70° each night.

Our rain chances will start to finally taper off by the end of the week, but a few showers and storms will remain possible even into next weekend.

Not every day will be a total washout due to the scattered nature of this rain, and we are not expecting any severe storms at this time. Most of us will probably pick up less than three inches of rain over the next seven days, but isolated higher amounts are possible if you get caught in a thunderstorm or heavy downpour.

