Police: Teen shot in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the 1200 block of West Seventh Street for a reported firearm discharge at 3:11 a.m. That’s when they say they found a 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound.

OPD tells 14 News the teen was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.