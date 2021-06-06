Police: Teen shot in Owensboro
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to the 1200 block of West Seventh Street for a reported firearm discharge at 3:11 a.m. That’s when they say they found a 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound.
OPD tells 14 News the teen was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
