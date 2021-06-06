Otters winning streak comes to an end at Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters’ six-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night at the hands of the Schaumburg Boomers in a 13-2 loss at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers took the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Luke Becker hit a solo home run off of starter Tim Holdgrafer. It was the first of four home runs hit by the Boomers, and the first of two hit by Becker.

Holdgrafer struggled through his 4+ innings of work. He gave up seven runs on eleven hits, three of them home runs.

The Boomers pulled away in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five on a two-run homer, and three more on three wild pitches.

The Otters scratched out two runs in the late innings. In the sixth, Bryce Denton singled home Andy DeJesus from second with two outs.

In the eighth, Elijah MacNamee scored on a sac fly by J.R. Davis.

Denver McQuary relieved Holdgrafer in the fifth. He settled down after a wild fifth to pitch the sixth and seventh innings scoreless. Overall, he was charged with two runs over three innings, allowing two hits, issuing three walks, and striking out one.

Reid Bukowski came out to mop things up in the eighth. The Boomers tagged him for four runs on three hits. Luke Becker hit his second homer of the night, a two-run blast.

The Otters will look to get back to their winning ways Sunday, as they wrap up their series in Schaumburg with an evening doubleheader. First pitch is at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.