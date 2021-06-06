LST-325 hosts remembrance ceremony to honor soldiers lost at D-Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday marks 77 years since D-Day, otherwise known as the first day of the Normandy landings in Operation Overlord, which helped laid the foundation for the Allied Forces to ultimately defeat Germany in World War II.

A memorial service was held on the LST 325 in Evansville this weekend to honor those who served during the war.

“We’re here at the LST 325 to memorialize the sacrifices of the Americans at D-Day,” Reenactor Kevin Reid said.

The LST 325 was one of the hundreds of LSTs at the Normandy invasion.

“The LST 325 is very important to the community,” Reid said. “During World War II, where we are located right here is where the shipyard was that built LSTs. There were more LSTs built in Evansville, Indiana than any other location in the country.”

The LST 325 community says its mission is to keep the rich history of the ship alive.

“Reenactments is a good way for those of us who collect the artifacts from World War I and other periods to show off and let people see what the troops actually had to carry,” Reid said.

Another goal is to show what life was actually like for troops out in the field.

“And there’s a lot of people coming in with their families,” Reid said. “Not only family members who have worked on the LSTs or served on them, but also new generations so they can understand what their ancestors had done.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.