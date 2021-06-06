Birthday Club
KY 416 set to close for bridge replacement in Henderson Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert will soon be in place for drivers in Henderson County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is closing a part of KY 416 Monday.

We are told crews will be out there replacing the bridge over Canoe Creek, which is located just near Pruitt Agnew Road.

KYTC officials say the road will be closed for about two weeks.

A detour will be in place while the road is closed.

Drivers may want to find a different route on their daily commute.

