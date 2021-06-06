Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Boonville’s Mockobee wins IHSAA long jump title

Navy football signee also finishes 2nd place in 110-meter high hurdles
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys track and field finals took place in Indianapolis on Friday, and some great performances were showcased by Tri-State competitors. One of these standouts included Boonville’s Devin Mockobee.

The Navy football signee proved once again how well-rounded of an athlete he is by winning the IHSAA long jump state championship with a giant leap of 23 feet, 3.75 inches. This was a full inch longer than his closest competitor, and his longest jump of the season to take first place.

Mockobee also earned another state medal as he finished second place in the 110-meter high hurdles race.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died
Joseph Simmons, 37
Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives SUV off retaining wall in Evansville
Police: Teen shot in Owensboro
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 3 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
Authorities: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville

Latest News

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Otters earn Split on Sunday in Schaumburg
Mehringer hurdles her way to IHSAA state championship
Mehringer hurdles her way to IHSAA state championship
KHSAA Softball State Tournament logo
Henderson Co. wins 2nd Region Softball Championship
2nd Region Softball Semifinals: Union Co. vs. Madisonville
2nd Region Softball Semifinals: Union Co. vs. Madisonville
2nd Region Softball Semifinals: Henderson Co. vs. Lyon Co.
2nd Region Softball Semifinals: Henderson Co. vs. Lyon Co.