Boonville’s Mockobee wins IHSAA long jump title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys track and field finals took place in Indianapolis on Friday, and some great performances were showcased by Tri-State competitors. One of these standouts included Boonville’s Devin Mockobee.

The Navy football signee proved once again how well-rounded of an athlete he is by winning the IHSAA long jump state championship with a giant leap of 23 feet, 3.75 inches. This was a full inch longer than his closest competitor, and his longest jump of the season to take first place.

Mockobee also earned another state medal as he finished second place in the 110-meter high hurdles race.

