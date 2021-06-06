Affidavit: Intoxicated man drives SUV off retaining wall in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after police say he drove his SUV off a retaining wall while intoxicated.

According to court documents, the Evansville Police Department responded to The Lucky Lady Lounge after receiving a call from Tri-State Towing, stating a man who sounded intoxicated asked to have his SUV pulled out.

When authorities arrived, they found a gold SUV in the parking lot east of the lounge with a man standing by the vehicle.

Police say they observed tire tracks in the grass leading up to the SUV hanging off a retaining wall.

While speaking with Joseph Simmons, 37, police say his speech was slurred when he told officers his SUV was parked and just fell off the wall. That’s when officers say they smelled alcohol coming from his breath.

Simmons admitted to drinking inside the lounge but told authorities he did not drive, documents show. That’s when police say they requested camera footage from the lounge, revealing a gold SUV traveling east on Iowa St.

Documents state the video then showed the SUV turning south into the parking lot before turning west and driving over the retaining wall.

After watching the footage, police say they performed several field sobriety tests on Simmons, observing several clues in each test. Police tell 14 News they placed Simmons in handcuffs, where they read the Indiana Implied Consent to him.

We are told he agreed to take a chemical test and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

According to authorities, Simmons tested .169 g/210L. They also say Simmons had a suspended driver’s license and received citations before this incident.

Simmons is charged with operating a motor vehicle with an ace of .15 or more and driving while suspended prior.

