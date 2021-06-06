2 more COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Sunday, Illinois health officials reported the state had a total of 1,385,245 confirmed coronavirus cases and 22,949.

The state’s coronavirus website shows 11,427,833 vaccine doses have been administered.

The website also shows one new case in Wayne County and Wabash County.

All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

Wayne County - 1,802 cases, 53 deaths

White County - 1,702 cases, 26 deaths

Wabash County - 1,353 cases, 12 deaths

Edwards County - 575 cases, 12 deaths

