Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tropicana Evansville now under new ownership following successful acquisition

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville is officially under new ownership.

Bally’s Corporation officials say they have completed the acquisition of Tropicana’s casino operations from Caesars Entertainment.

[Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announces agreement to sell Tropicana Evansville]

The announcement comes just a day after many casino-goers were left standing outside the casino Thursday morning.

A source close to the situation says the casino closed at 2 a.m. Thursday, with the intention of reopening at 11 a.m.

The source says the opening was delayed due to a few documents that had not been signed.

Bally’s Corporation gained control of Tropicana for $140 million.

As part of the deal, Gaming and Leisure Properties acquired the casino’s real estate, which it’s leasing to Bally’s Corporation for $28 million per year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 2 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
One person is dead after authorities say a car hit a tree in front of a house along South...
Name released of driver killed in Boonville crash
Kaci Wood (Source: Tomblinson Funeral Home)
Family of teen who died in crash 5 years ago reacts to driver of vehicle arrested on new DUI charges
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear announces vaccine incentive drawing and free tuition

Latest News

44-year-old Jerry Hall
Driver arrested following moped & foot chase in Evansville
Authorities: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville
Report: Evansville business hit by vehicle
Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Posey Co., state deaths up 23
2 taken to hospital following crash in Wayne Co.