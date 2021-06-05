Tropicana Evansville now under new ownership following successful acquisition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville is officially under new ownership.

Bally’s Corporation officials say they have completed the acquisition of Tropicana’s casino operations from Caesars Entertainment.

[Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announces agreement to sell Tropicana Evansville]

The announcement comes just a day after many casino-goers were left standing outside the casino Thursday morning.

A source close to the situation says the casino closed at 2 a.m. Thursday, with the intention of reopening at 11 a.m.

The source says the opening was delayed due to a few documents that had not been signed.

Bally’s Corporation gained control of Tropicana for $140 million.

As part of the deal, Gaming and Leisure Properties acquired the casino’s real estate, which it’s leasing to Bally’s Corporation for $28 million per year.

