Southlane subdivision under boil water advisory in Elberfeld

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) -The Elberfeld Water and Utility has issued a boil water advisory for the Southlane subdivision for repairs.

Officials say this includes Southlane Drive, Village Square, Wilson Square and GreenField Court.

We’re told contamination is unlikely, however, customers are urged to boil water for five minutes before using it.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

Customers with any questions are asked to call 812-983-4365.

