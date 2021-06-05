Birthday Club
Report: Evansville business hit by vehicle

(FOX 8)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville business has been a victim in a hit and run property damage crash Friday.

According to a police report, officers responded to Laundry USA on Washington Ave. just before 5 p.m.

The police report states an employee heard a loud noise following several people stating a car hit the sliding glass door on the south side of the business. Police say they saw broken glass on the door, and the bottom of the door appeared to be bent.

The report states the owner showed officers surveillance footage that showed the vehicle was possibly an early 2000′s model four-door passenger car with a sunroof. It also states the driver appeared to be a man

A case number was given to the owner of Laundry USA.

