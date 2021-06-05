Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.

Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Thursday in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.

Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police. They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward.

Police said some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting Thursday. Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson and damage to property.

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 2 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
One person is dead after authorities say a car hit a tree in front of a house along South...
Name released of driver killed in Boonville crash
Kaci Wood (Source: Tomblinson Funeral Home)
Family of teen who died in crash 5 years ago reacts to driver of vehicle arrested on new DUI charges
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear announces vaccine incentive drawing and free tuition

Latest News

From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms
Horse racing fans go through security checks as they arrive at Belmont Park for the 153rd...
Mostly quiet scene hours before Belmont Stakes
44-year-old Jerry Hall
Driver arrested following moped & foot chase in Evansville
Dr. Anthony Fauci is responding to the online publication of some of his emails from early on...
GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released
Authorities: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville