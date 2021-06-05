Otters win Sixth Straight in series Opener at Schaumburg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters won their sixth game in a row Friday night, opening their four-game series and seven-game road trip with a 6-2 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers.

The Boomers took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Quincy Nieporte hit a two-out, two-run home run off Otters starter Polo Portela.

Portela had struck out the first two batters he faced before the gopher ball, but settled right back down after the homer to strike out Angelo Gumbs for the final out, in effect striking out the side.

Over his next two innings, Portela allowed only a one-out single, before the Otters had a chance to bat in the top of the fourth.

Elijah MacNamee started a rally with a base hit to centerfield to lead off the inning. Then, veteran John Schultz slapped a bunt toward third for a base hit, putting runners at first and second.

Bryce Denton lined a base hit off the glove of the Boomers’ third baseman, Luke Becker, to load the bases, before J.R. Davis hit a two-run single through the left side of the infield, tying the game.

Denton would score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and an insurance run would score on a ground ball hit by Christopher Pujols through the left side --- ruled an error.

The Otters extended their lead in the top of the sixth on a two-run shot off the scoreboard from Justin Felix.

Portela would finish his night on the mound by pitching a scoreless sixth. Overall, Portela allowed only five hits and struck out eight.

Justin Lewis pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out three. He was relieved by Reid Bukowski, who rolled a double play ball to pitch a 1-2-3 ninth.

Denton, Davis, and Felix all had multi-hit games.

The Otters and Boomers will square off again at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.

