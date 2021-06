OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officer Andrew Boggess with the Owensboro Police Department tells 14 News that the Blue Bridge is back open after a crash and inspection.

Officer Boggess originally told 14 News a crash caused some damage to the bridge, so they called for an inspector to check it out.

The closure lasted about an hour.

