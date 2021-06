Muhlenberg Co. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the countywide number to 3,020 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,917 residents have fully recovered.

Muhlenberg County now has 37 active cases.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,658 cases, 187 deaths, 40.43% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,020 cases, 66 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 4,420 cases, 147 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,544 cases, 55 deaths, 28.73% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,796 cases, 82 deaths, 31.42% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,318 cases, 20 deaths, 29.63% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 884 cases, 28 deaths, 35.33% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,368 cases, 15 deaths, 25.23% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 860 cases, 16 deaths, 41.77% vaccinated

