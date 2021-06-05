KYTC seeking community input on study for proposed outer loop in Daviess Co.
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to hear from Owensboro residents.
KYTC officials are taking input about a study of a proposed outer loop, with a focus on connectivity throughout Owensboro and Daviess County.
KYTC will also host a virtual public meeting on June 15 for people to find out more about the project.
This meeting will be from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, click here to visit the “KYTC District 2” Facebook page.
