Jasper, Southridge baseball prep for regionals

DUBOIS CO. (WFIE) - A pair of Dubois County baseball squads are set to play in tomorrow’s IHSAA regionals. Jasper and Southridge both won their respective sectionals, earlier this week, to advance. For the Wildcats, it was no easy task to get through that class 4A sectional at Bosse Field! The black and gold beat Castle, North, and Central, to win it. One thing can be sure though, Jasper doesn’t beat itself. Longtime head coach Terry Gobert and staff preach fundamentals, and doing the little things right, and that formula, has continued to work time and time again.

“Really our philosophy is to give them three outs or less, use all of ours, and put the ball in play. In high school baseball, if you don’t give them more than three outs, and use all of yours, meaning you don’t get doubled up and don’t make unwise decisions, and you throw the ball over the plate and find a way to put the ball in play, then you have a chance to win,” said Jasper head baseball coach, Terry Gobert. “We just stress it’s the same game you’ve been playing all year, try not to get hyped up. It’s an opportunity to go out and do the same things you’ve been doing, and if you do those things and come up short, then you can live with it.”

The Wildcats take on Floyd Central, Saturday, at about 1:30 eastern time, at Ruxer Field in Jasper.

As for Southridge, they’re picking up right where they left off, from two years ago, when they played in their second straight state championship game. The core of this team: a strong senior class, led by all-world talent, Colson Montgomery, played in two state finals, and was hoping to return last year, until covid hit. Now, they’re hoping they can get back this time around, albeit, playing in class 3A, instead of 2A.

“I think we’re confident that we’re playing well, and if we play really well, we’ll win. They don’t feel a lot of pressure, and I think most of the pressure and expectation was sectional, so that’s kind of the monkey off the back, so I think now everything’s kind of gravy,” said Southridge head baseball coach Gene Mattingly. “They’re really loose and ready to go. We really saw a change in focus a couple weeks ago. I’d probably point to the Jasper game, and it was really good to see. We were really able to learn a lot about ourselves as a team with that.”

Southridge takes on Silver Creek, in the 3A regional semifinal, at 11 a.m., eastern time, at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Saturday.

