Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Posey Co., state deaths up 23

(wfie)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 387 new coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 746,554 confirmed cases and 13,267 deaths.

According to the state map, there are nine new cases in Vanderburgh County, two in Posey County and one in Dubois County.

The map shows one new death in Posey County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,508 cases, 398 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,200 cases, 117 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,833 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,862 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,731 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,427 cases, 92 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,337 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,371 cases, 34 deaths

