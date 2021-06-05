First Fridays return to Haynie’s Corner for first event of the summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First Fridays are back at Haynie’s Corner this year after the summertime staple was rolled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Festivities began in downtown Evansville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Since that time, hundreds of people have come out to celebrate everything ranging from the summer season, LGBTQ Pride Month, as well as a pandemic that seems to be on its way out.

Art vendors say they are getting plenty of business, while the droves of potential customers enjoyed all the event had to offer.

Amenities such as music, food and even a drag show helped kick off what was the first large gathering in over a year for many people.

It’s the start of the entire First Friday season, but this event also launched a month of Pride festivities hosted by the art district.

Events will continue all through the summer and into October.

