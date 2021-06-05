Birthday Club
Family of teen who died in crash 5 years ago reacts to driver of vehicle arrested on new DUI charges

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - This is a difficult time of year for one Morganfield family.

It’s been five years since the death of Kaci Wood, who died in a car crash. Driving Wood was then 19-year-old Maxwell McMain, who troopers say was driving under the influence.

McMain went back to jail on Monday on another DUI charge.

[PREVIOUS: Driver in deadly crash back in jail on new DUI charge]

Kari Wood spent time with family on the Henderson riverfront Friday, staying positive as she remembers her twin sister Kaci, especially this time of year.

“We had the same friends, we played the same sports, we did absolutely everything together,” Kari said.

Authorities say McMain went to jail for four years and was eventually released. He’s now back in jail, and for the same type of charge.

“You would think him taking the life of a sweet little teenager, he would have obviously changed,” Kari said. “But he never has and probably never will.”

Kari says seeing McMain in the headlines again makes her relive that night.

“It’s just - a disappointment,” she said.

Kari says the memories never really do go away.

“To us, we think about it every day,” Kari said. “I’m sure we’ve learned to live with it, other than it becoming easier to us. We’ve just accepted and kind of made our new normal.”

She now calls herself the “go-to designated driver” in her friend group, keeping her loved ones safe for Kaci.

“We try our best to persuade people, but sometimes you tell them and people don’t change their mind,” Kari said. “That’s usually when I take the keys away.”

