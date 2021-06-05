Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Driver arrested following moped & foot chase in Evansville

44-year-old Jerry Hall
44-year-old Jerry Hall(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after a chase Friday morning.

According to court documents, officers were on patrol in the area of Highway 41 and Covert Ave. around 2:30 a.m. when they saw an orange and black moped driving east on Covert Ave.

Documents state a moped matching that description was listed as stolen. That’s when police say they got behind the moped and ran the license plate, showing the plate expired in May, and the registered owner had an active felony warrant.

Authorities say 44-year-old Jerry Hall turned on Henning Ave. from Covert Ave., started going back east near an alley and got onto a sidewalk. That’s when police say they attempted to stop Hall, but he continued driving on Henning before turning and driving through a yard.

We’re told Hall continued driving along Ravenswood on the sidewalk before trying to turn in the 1400 block, but due to his wet tires, authorities say he lost his balance on the moped, laid it on its side and continued running.

Police established a perimeter to track Hall. Authorities tell 14 News they found Hall hiding by a backdoor in the 1400 block of Taylor Ave., where he surrendered.

While being placed in handcuffs, police say Hall informed them that he had narcotics and paraphernalia.

Documents show officers found three glass pipes, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Hall is charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, expired plates and driving left of center.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 2 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
One person is dead after authorities say a car hit a tree in front of a house along South...
Name released of driver killed in Boonville crash
Kaci Wood (Source: Tomblinson Funeral Home)
Family of teen who died in crash 5 years ago reacts to driver of vehicle arrested on new DUI charges
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear announces vaccine incentive drawing and free tuition

Latest News

Authorities: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville
Report: Evansville business hit by vehicle
Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Posey Co., state deaths up 23
2 taken to hospital following crash in Wayne Co.