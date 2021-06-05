Driver arrested following moped & foot chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after a chase Friday morning.

According to court documents, officers were on patrol in the area of Highway 41 and Covert Ave. around 2:30 a.m. when they saw an orange and black moped driving east on Covert Ave.

Documents state a moped matching that description was listed as stolen. That’s when police say they got behind the moped and ran the license plate, showing the plate expired in May, and the registered owner had an active felony warrant.

Authorities say 44-year-old Jerry Hall turned on Henning Ave. from Covert Ave., started going back east near an alley and got onto a sidewalk. That’s when police say they attempted to stop Hall, but he continued driving on Henning before turning and driving through a yard.

We’re told Hall continued driving along Ravenswood on the sidewalk before trying to turn in the 1400 block, but due to his wet tires, authorities say he lost his balance on the moped, laid it on its side and continued running.

Police established a perimeter to track Hall. Authorities tell 14 News they found Hall hiding by a backdoor in the 1400 block of Taylor Ave., where he surrendered.

While being placed in handcuffs, police say Hall informed them that he had narcotics and paraphernalia.

Documents show officers found three glass pipes, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Hall is charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, expired plates and driving left of center.

