HCFD: 1 firefighter taken to hospital following house fire

By Keaton Eberly and Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Henderson are investigating a house fire that ignited on Friday night.

Dispatch officials say emergency crews responded to the report of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Loeb Street just after 7:30 p.m.

We are told a restricted access area was established after fire crews became concerned about an oxygen tank located inside the home.

Fire officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and released the same day.

We are told no one was home, there is heavy damage to the home and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the homeowner.

Fire crews tell 14 News they left the scene around 11 p.m.

The fire is still under investigation.

We will update this story once more information is available.

